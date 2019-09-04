EQT Settles Trade Secrets Claim With Ex-Employee

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas exploration company EQT Corp. has closed its federal case against an ex-employee accused of stealing trade secrets, months after the dissident stockholder he allegedly leaked information to took control of the company. But a similar Pennsylvania state court case against another employee is still pending. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon noted Tuesday that EQT has settled with former Rice Energy and EQT employee Jeffrey Lo, who allegedly made copies of company data and a gas well management program he wrote and maintained, then removed the hard drives from his office in the early morning hours before he and dozens of other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS