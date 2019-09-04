Kosovo Hit With €195M Arbitration Over Marble Quarry

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A British marble distribution company has initiated an arbitration against Kosovo, saying Wednesday it's seeking more than €195 million ($215.2 million) in damages after efforts to acquire the rights to a marble quarry in the Balkan nation were stymied earlier this year. Fox Marble had announced in April that it intended to purchase a Kosovo company that holds the license for the Maleshevë quarry, which it says contains high-quality, compact and consistent dolomitic marble. But the deal with Green Power Sh.p.k. hit a snag in June after the company allegedly reneged, Fox Marble claims. The British company shut down its operations at...

