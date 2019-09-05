Sullivan & Worcester Nabs Ex-Skadden Atty For Boston Office

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Worcester LLP has added a new partner to its corporate practice in Boston, nabbing an attorney who had spent more than a decade with Skadden, the firm announced Wednesday. Angela Gomes was counsel at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP when she left to become a partner at Sullivan & Worcester in August, her first new job in 14 years. She said she is looking to expand her practice, which currently focuses on securities regulation, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. Gomes said she's been familiar with Sullivan & Worcester for some time, having worked with...

