Fed. Circ. Muddies Waters On Method-Of-Treatment Patents

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court introduced the two-step test from Mayo Collaborative Services v. Prometheus Laboratories Inc. for determining whether patent claims are invalid as claiming patent-ineligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C Section 101.[1] Step one of the now-familiar test asks whether the claims are “directed to” a patent ineligible concept, i.e., a natural law, natural phenomenon or abstract idea. If not, the claims are patentable subject matter, and the inquiry ends. If they are directed to a patent ineligible concept, step two asks whether the claims contain an “inventive concept” so as to “transform that [patent ineligible concept] into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS