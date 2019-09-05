Jenner & Block Adds Ex-Mayer Brown Patent Pro In NY

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block's New York office has brought on a former Mayer Brown patent partner and onetime Olympic soccer player with more than two decades of experience in patent law. Amr O. Aly joined Jenner & Block LLP on Tuesday as a partner in its patent litigation and counseling practice group, the firm said in a recent statement. Aly was previously at Mayer Brown LLP, where he was a partner for seven years, he told Law360 on Thursday. “I’ve always known of Jenner & Block as an extremely high-end law firm with top-notch clients that provides excellent service to its clients,...

