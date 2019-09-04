Ex-UAW Official Cops To Corruption Amid Federal Probe

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former United Auto Workers official pled guilty in Michigan federal court on Wednesday to money laundering and wire fraud charges that came as part of an ongoing government investigation into a pay-to-play conspiracy between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives and UAW officials. Michael Grimes, who used to work as an administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, changed his plea to guilty at a Wednesday hearing before U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman. Grimes apologized for his misdeeds in a statement issued through his attorney Michael P. Manley on Wednesday. "Today Michael Grimes accepted responsibility and will be held accountable for...

