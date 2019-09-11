Nixon Peabody Snags Former DHS Official To Lead New Team

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official under the Obama administration has joined Nixon Peabody LLP as a partner to head up the firm's new cross-border risks practice. John Sandweg, who most recently led his own firm called Frontier Solutions, joined Nixon Peabody with his five-person team, including two attorneys and two former special agents, the firm announced on Sept. 4. The team from Frontier Solutions, which helped businesses and executives tackle complex immigration matters, crisis management and compliance issues, is spearheading Nixon Peabody's new cross-border risks team. The move is a "win-win," Sandweg told Law360, giving his clients access...

