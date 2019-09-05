McDermott Adds Former Treasury Int'l Tax Deputy

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery has announced the addition of former U.S. Treasury Deputy International Tax Counsel Brian Jenn as a partner in the firm's Chicago team. Jenn worked at Treasury developing regulations and guidance carrying out the international tax provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act before joining McDermott, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. He is experienced in international tax regulations, the global digital economy, foreign currencies and transfer pricing. Jenn told Law360 on Thursday that he joined McDermott for its international tax expertise and its base in Chicago. “McDermott has a fantastic and deep bench of international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS