Clock Ran Out On Coaches' LGBT Bias Suit, Minn. Court Says

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A trio of University of Minnesota women's sports coaches waited too long to file a state court suit accusing the school of firing them because they're lesbians, a Minnesota appellate court said. The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed a Hennepin County District Court decision tossing discrimination claims filed against the university by hockey coach Shannon Miller, basketball coach Annette Wiles and softball coach Jen Banford's discrimination claims against the university, saying Tuesday the clock ran out on their state claims during their federal court suit. While the coaches pressed their Minnesota Human Rights Act claims alongside their federal discrimination law claims, precedent...

