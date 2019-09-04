Bankrupt Hollander's $102M Sale To PE Firm Approved

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the $102 million sale of struggling mattress retailer Hollander Sleep Products LLC to private equity firm Centre Lane Partners. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles' approval of the sale to Centre Partners comes days after Hollander pivoted from a reorganization plan centered on a debt-for-equity swap to the $102 million sale to Centre Lane. The proposal includes a $1.25 million payout to unsecured creditors. Hollander filed for bankruptcy in May, saying rising material, labor and shipping costs and the costs of integrating a competitor it acquired last year had left it in a severe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS