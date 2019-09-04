Chancery Won't Give Investor Control Of Hawk Systems

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday denied an investor's bid to be ruled the majority stockholder and sole director of biometric security firm Hawk Systems after the company was abandoned following board members' alleged looting of investor funds, but left an opening to salvage the claims through Florida courts. In a 29-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that between the mess that is Hawk Systems Inc.'s stock ledger and questions about two rulings petitioner Mark J. Spanakos obtained in Florida state courts, Spanakos had not met his burden of proof. “Spanakos has cause to be frustrated. He invested...

