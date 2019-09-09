Fiduciary Lessons From DOL's Win In Employee Stock Case

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- In Acosta v. Vinoskey et al., the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia recently awarded the Sentry Equipment Erectors Inc. employee stock ownership plan $6.5 million for the ESOP’s overpayment for the founding shareholder’s 52% interest in Sentry Equipment Erectors. The selling shareholders (Adam Vinoskey and a related trust) and the ESOP trustee were held jointly and severally liable.[1] The court held that the ESOP trustee had breached its duty of prudence and duty of loyalty to the ESOP and had committed a prohibited transaction by overpaying for the company stock held by Vinoskey and a related trust....

