Memorabilia Sellers Dodge NFL Agent's Poaching Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A group of sports memorabilia sellers have escaped Pennsylvania federal court claims they conspired to poach an NFL player from his agent after a judge on Wednesday found the complaint doesn't show how they deliberately undermined the athlete's existing contractual relationship. In a memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane said Clarity Sports International LLC's complaint doesn't do enough to establish that Redland Sports, MVP Authentics LLC and Boone Enterprises Inc. deliberately helped Todd France of Creative Artists Agency poach Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay from his Clarity Sports agent, Jason Bernstein. Clarity Sports' complaint, filed in February, claimed Redland Sports and others had...

