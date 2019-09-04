Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Wants Fishing Method Evidence Axed

Law360, San Francisco (September 4, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO on Wednesday urged the California federal judge overseeing his upcoming criminal price-fixing trial to bar evidence suggesting that he discouraged the use of a sustainable fishing method to limit competition, arguing that he resisted the technique because he thought it was "bogus". At a pretrial conference in San Francisco, counsel for Christopher Lischewski challenged evidence produced by the government purportedly showing that Lischewski's decision not to stop using fish-aggregating devices, or FADs, and not to adopt FAD-free labeling proved that he took part in an industry-wide canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy. Fish-aggregating devices are used in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS