Suspending Parliament An Abuse Of PM's Power, Court Told

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 3:03 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in is an unlawful abuse of power, a lawyer for anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller told the High Court in London on Thursday, in the second of three legal challenges before the British courts. David Pannick QC said that Johnson’s advice to the Queen to shut down, or prorogue, Parliament for “an exceptional length” of time in the run-up to Britain’s departure from the European Union breached the legal principle of parliamentary sovereignty. “The prime minister’s decision is an unlawful abuse of power,” Pannick told a panel of three of the...

