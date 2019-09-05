UK Business Sees 'Chink Of Light' After Brexit Delay Vote

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 12:59 PM BST) -- Business groups said Thursday that progress made toward passing a bill to keep the U.K. from exiting the European Union without a trade agreement represents a “chink of light” for British companies and investors hoping for an end to regulatory uncertainty. The Confederation of British Industry welcomed Wednesday’s parliamentary vote to block a no-deal Brexit, but warned that uncertainty will continue to hold investment back until future EU and trade policy becomes clear. Business leaders favor a Brexit with a transition period to ensure some regulatory continuity for investment planning. Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the employers’ federation, called for a "spirit...

