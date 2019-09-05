Debevoise, Wachtell Guide $2.35B Prudential-Assurance Deal

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:26 AM EDT) -- Prudential, led by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, said Thursday it will shell out $2.35 billion upfront to buy direct-to-consumer insurance startup Assurance, led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, as it looks to tap into a wider array of potential customers. The terms of the deal also call for New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc. to potentially hand over another $1.15 billion in cash and equity through an earnout tied to multiyear growth objectives for Assurance IQ Inc., the companies said. Assurance uses data science to match potential customers with a variety of customized insurance products, including life, health, Medicare and auto...

