Fed. Circ. Probes If Galderma Bound By Statements To PTAB

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wrestled Thursday with whether arguments Galderma made in the process of persuading the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to uphold patents on its rosacea drug Oracea can be used to undo a judge's finding that Amneal's planned generic version infringes. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC said at oral argument that positions Galderma Laboratories LP took before the PTAB, which held that Amneal had not shown that the patents are invalid, should have bound Galderma in a later bench trial and prevented a judge from finding that Amneal's new version infringes under the doctrine of equivalents. Amneal said it was entitled...

