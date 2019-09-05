Unsolicited Bid Drives Up Syncora Acquisition To $429M

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An unsolicited bid drove up a GoldenTree unit's cash offer for insurance company Syncora Guarantee Inc. from $392.5 million to $429 million in a late-breaking twist steered by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Sidley Austin LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP. Debevoise & Plimpton-led Syncora Holdings Ltd., the parent company of insurer Syncora Guarantee, said Thursday it received an "additional unsolicited proposal" that prompted it to renegotiate its original deal terms with Star Insurance Holdings LLC, an entity set up by GoldenTree Asset Management LP. GoldenTree is represented by Sidley Austin and Sheppard Mullin. The new deal gives Syncora an...

