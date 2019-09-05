Bracewell Brings Litigator Back Into The Fold In NY Office

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP announced Thursday it's bringing back experienced litigator David Shargel to be a partner in its trial and white collar team in New York, marking the attorney's return to the firm after a year at Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein LLP. Shargel had been with Bracewell for 11 years before jumping in 2018 to Westerman Ball, a boutique law firm in Long Island. Shargel, who rejoined the firm Tuesday, told Law360 he came back to Bracewell in part because of the great colleagues he would be working with and in part because of the "terrific platform" Bracewell offered....

