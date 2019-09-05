2 Firms Assist As Motorola Lands $1B From Silver Lake

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Tech-focused private equity shop Silver Lake has agreed to inject $1 billion into Chicago-based telecommunications equipment and network service provider Motorola Solutions Inc., the companies said Thursday, in a transaction put together with help from Wachtell Lipton and Simpson Thacher. The deal serves to extend a partnership between Silver Lake and Motorola that dates back to the summer of 2015, when Silver Lake provided Motorola with a $1 billion cash infusion meant to help the company bolster its smart electronics offerings. The Thursday agreement sees Silver Lake buying $1 billion of 1.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2024, according to a...

