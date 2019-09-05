Ex-Trump Staffer Slams Court While Dropping Kiss Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT) -- An ex-campaign staffer has dropped her suit accusing President Donald Trump of kissing her without permission, saying Thursday she felt she had proved the alleged incident took place but faced an unreceptive court and had received personal threats that put stress on her family. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung closed the case in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday after plaintiff Alva Johnson filed notice Wednesday night that she would not be filing an amended complaint to attempt to keep her case going after the judge dismissed it in June. In his dismissal order, Judge Jung said the pleadings...

