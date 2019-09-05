NRA To Review Ad Firm Docs Before Handoff In Tax Inquiry

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association will review documents requested from advertising agency Ackerman McQueen before the documents are delivered for an inquiry into the NRA's tax-exempt status, the advertising agency told the U.S. representative leading the inquiry. In a letter published Thursday by Rep. Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Ackerman McQueen said it was bound by contract to grant the gun rights organization a review of documents relating to allegations of misconduct and the NRA's tax-exempt status. “While NRA has failed to meet its contractual obligations under the same contract, AMc has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS