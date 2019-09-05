Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney who took an interest in elderly clients’ homes in lieu of payment and a Phoenix firm facing a big sanction over an affidavit cover-up lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Illinois An Illinois hearing board has called for the suspension of an experienced elder law attorney who had clients sign promissory notes on their homes to cover his fees, in violation of conflict-of-interest rules. A hearing board of the state Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Moline attorney Durward Jamieson Long Jr. did not inform...

