Enviros Drop High Court Groundwater Case After Settlement

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss their challenge to the Sixth Circuit's finding that the Clean Water Act doesn't cover pollution that travels through groundwater, saying the Tennessee Valley Authority will clean up the coal ash ponds at the center of the dispute. The TVA in July settled with the Tennessee Clean Water Network, the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association and the state of Tennessee and agreed to clean up unlined coal ash impoundments at its Gallatin Fossil Plant, the groups said in a motion to dismiss their high court appeal. Under the state court deal, the...

