HHS Can Revisit Hospital Pay Despite 15-Year Fight: Judge

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, a 15-year fight over Medicare pay for charity care will continue after a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday refused to order the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to use a pay formula advocated by hospitals. In a two-page remand ruling, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly rejected a request from hospitals to reinstate a pre-2004 formula on "disproportionate share hospital" payments that help offset the costs of caring for indigent patients. A Supreme Court decision in June faulted HHS' failure to seek comments on a revised DSH formula but did not mandate the...

