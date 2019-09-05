Skanska Selling 3 Buildings To Credit Suisse For $236M

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Skanska has reached a deal to sell three Poland office buildings to Credit Suisse Asset Management Global Real Estate-managed funds for €214 million ($236.3 million), according to an announcement from the Sweden-based developer on Thursday. Skanska AB said it's selling one building in Wrocław and a pair of buildings in Kraków, which have a combined 60,300 square meters (649,064 square feet) of space. The Wrocław property, known as Nowy Targ, is 22,800 square meters while the two Krakow buildings, which are at the High5ive office complex, are a combined 37,500 square meters. Credit Suisse couldn't be immediately reached for comment on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS