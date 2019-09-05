Enviros Seek Halt To Fracking In NM's Mancos Shale

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Several environmental groups pressed a New Mexico federal court to block fracking for oil and gas wells in the Mancos Shale, saying that the Bureau of Land Management hasn’t changed its environmental analysis for the region despite a Tenth Circuit ruling against the agency. The BLM, a group of Navajo Nation citizens, a BP subsidiary and the American Petroleum Institute have asked the court to reject the bid by Navajo-linked Dine Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, the Sierra Club and others to halt fracking in the Mancos Shale, pointing to a massive potential financial loss if an injunction is issued....

