Alcor Wins Bid To Overturn $6.5M Blood Testing IP Verdict

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A $6.5 million trade-secrets verdict against diagnostics company Alcor Scientific was overturned Thursday by a federal judge who found that a new trial on one claim was warranted because the evidence supporting damages over an employee’s alleged theft of computer code from Italian competitor Alifax was far outweighed by opposing evidence. U.S. District Judge William Smith acknowledged that there was a bare minimum of evidence to support the jury’s finding for Alifax after it said that an employee who went to Alcor took trade secrets related to a computer algorithm behind a blood analyzer. But that evidence was outgunned by Alcor’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS