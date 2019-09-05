NY Approves 1st-Ever Regulated Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- New York’s top financial regulator said Thursday that it has authorized Paxos Trust Company LLC to start selling digital assets that are backed by physical gold. Dubbed PAX Gold, the digital token will represent 1 fine troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold, which will be stored in professional vault facilities but owned by holders of the token. New York’s Department of Financial Services signed off on the first-of-its-kind digital gold product, as well as a U.S. dollar-backed cryptocurrency known as BUSD, which was developed in a partnership between fintech firm Paxos and the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. “DFS is committed to...

