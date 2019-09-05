CVS-Aetna Review Ends In Parting Shots & Punctuation!

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Despite approving the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing CVS Health’s purchase of Aetna, the presiding D.C. federal judge couldn’t resist a few parting shots at the agency after months of antagonism, and with a well-placed punctuation mark, the DOJ appears to have returned fire. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, who oversaw the required judicial review of the settlement, sided with the department’s Antitrust Division on Wednesday that the merger settlement adequately protects competition. But that didn’t stop him from repeatedly criticizing the agency for trying to limit the scope of the review in a decision that included three exclamation...

