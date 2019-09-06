Samba Rehashing Old Evidence In TV Patent Fight, PTAB Says

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board won’t take up Samba TV’s challenge to an Alphonso Inc. television patent, saying it relied on arguments rejected during patent prosecution. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office essentially considered all the prior art that Samba TV said rendered Alphonso’s patent obvious and still issued the patent, the PTAB said Wednesday. While the USPTO didn’t explicitly review one reference, it examined a “substantially identical” one, the board said. U.S. Patent No. 8,677,384 covers the capturing of so-called clickstreams made by television viewers. Clickstreams are a collection of selections viewers make to change what they’re viewing, such...

