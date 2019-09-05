Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB's Ocwen Servicing Suit Booted For Shotgun Pleading

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lawsuit accusing Ocwen Financial Corp. of widespread mortgage servicing failures suffers from shotgun pleading and must be thrown out, but the agency will get a chance to tidy up its complaint and sharpen some of its claims.

Although U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra rejected a number of the attacks that Ocwen and its subsidiaries had mounted in their bid to escape the CFPB's 2017 suit, he found fatal flaws in three of the 14 counts asserted by the agency and agreed with Ocwen's criticism of the "shotgun fashion"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®