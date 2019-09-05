CFPB's Ocwen Servicing Suit Booted For Shotgun Pleading

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lawsuit accusing Ocwen Financial Corp. of widespread mortgage servicing failures suffers from shotgun pleading and must be thrown out, but the agency will get a chance to tidy up its complaint and sharpen some of its claims. Although U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra rejected a number of the attacks that Ocwen and its subsidiaries had mounted in their bid to escape the CFPB's 2017 suit, he found fatal flaws in three of the 14 counts asserted by the agency and agreed with Ocwen's criticism of the "shotgun fashion"...

