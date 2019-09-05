Caesars Slammed With Shareholder Suit Over Eldorado Deal

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Caesars Entertainment stockholder hit the hotel and casino giant with a securities lawsuit Thursday in Delaware federal court, claiming that the company gave investors incomplete information ahead of its proposed merger with Eldorado Resorts. The stockholder, Shiva Stein, alleged that Caesars Entertainment Corp. and its board members submitted a materially incomplete and misleading registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday in advance of the tie-up with Eldorado Resorts Inc. Stein urged the court to enjoin the defendants from closing the proposed $8.58 billion Caesars takeover until they provide information that was allegedly missing from the statement’s financial projections....

