NTSB Report Prompts Push For Recall Of Tesla Cars

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit car safety advocacy group on Thursday called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to institute a recall of some Tesla vehicles after a National Transportation Safety Board report blamed a 2018 crash partly on some newer cars’ Autopilot system allowing drivers to take their attention off the road. The Center for Auto Safety said the NTSB’s report, released Wednesday, confirms that the Autopilot feature is dangerous and leads to crashes, such as the collision between a Tesla Model S and a parked fire truck in Culver City, California, in 2018. The center said the report highlights a design...

