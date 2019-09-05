Facebook, Reddit Illegally Used Philly Anchor's Photo: Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A "Good Day Philadelphia" co-anchor on Wednesday hit Facebook, Reddit, Imgur and Giphy with a $10 million suit alleging the social networking and image sharing sites violated Pennsylvania publicity law by posting erectile dysfunction and dating website advertisements that featured her photo. Karen Hepp, who works for Fox 29 News, said she's discovered online advertisements and posts bearing a photo taken of her by a convenience store security camera without her consent, according to her complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Hepp said she was unaware of how or where the photo was taken, but she's since found it on many websites,...

