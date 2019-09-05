Colo. Asks Full 10th Circuit To Rehear Taxpayer Rights Case

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general has asked the full Tenth Circuit to reconsider a July decision that allowed a group of lawmakers and local governments to proceed with a lawsuit seeking to dismantle the state Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a petition Wednesday for rehearing en banc by the federal appeals court in Denver, instead of the three-judge panel that reversed a district court decision in July and remanded the case to the district court. His filing was an attempt to extend the procedural debate over venue and standing in a case that has bounced between state and federal courts since...

