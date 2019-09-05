Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Asks Full 10th Circuit To Rehear Taxpayer Rights Case

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general has asked the full Tenth Circuit to reconsider a July decision that allowed a group of lawmakers and local governments to proceed with a lawsuit seeking to dismantle the state Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a petition Wednesday for rehearing en banc by the federal appeals court in Denver, instead of the three-judge panel that reversed a district court decision in July and remanded the case to the district court. His filing was an attempt to extend the procedural debate over venue and standing in a case that has bounced between state and federal courts since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies