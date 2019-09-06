EEOC Sues Zaxby's Eatery For Sexually Hostile Workplace

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued a Zaxby's restaurant franchisee in North Carolina federal court for sexual harassment, saying the chicken eatery subjected a former cashier to a hostile work environment and then fired her when she complained about the unlawful treatment. The ex-cashier for BCD Restaurants LLC, a Zaxby's franchisee based in Greensboro, North Carolina, was fired two days after she went to a co-owner and protested the unwelcome sexual conduct and comments that a general manager made to her on an almost daily basis, according to the EEOC. The suit accuses the chicken restaurant of discriminating against...

