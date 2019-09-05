A Look Back At The PTAB's Summer Of Precedent

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board hasn’t let the dog days of summer slow it down, creating new precedent over the past few months that addressed issues including the time bar for inter partes reviews and the board’s discretion to deny review. Five PTAB decisions have been labeled precedential since the start of summer, a designation that makes them binding on all panels at the board. Among them was the second-ever ruling from the Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP. This builds on a wave of precedent the PTAB issued in the spring, when 11 decisions received the designation. “They’re basically saying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS