Ex-EPA Enforcement Atty Joins Barnes & Thornburg In Atlanta

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency criminal enforcement attorney has joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP's Atlanta office from Balch & Bingham LLP, bringing years of experience in defending corporations and municipalities. Richard E. Glaze Jr. teamed up with Barnes & Thornburg as a partner last month and said he's looking forward to expanding his environmental practice as well as his white collar and investigations practice, according to an announcement Sept. 4. "Barnes & Thornburg has a broader geographic footprint, and my enforcement defense specialty is portable and not confined to Atlanta," Glaze said. "A lot of my cases are outside of...

