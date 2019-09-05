Temp Wasn't Fired Over Dinner Rejection, Judge Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted an e-commerce delivery logistics company's bid to toss a former temp worker's suit claiming she was wrongly terminated because she rebuffed her boss' sexual advances, saying the supervisor wanted to replace her before she turned down his invitation to have dinner with him. U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on Wednesday granted summary judgment to e-commerce fulfillment provider MXD Group — which has since been bought by Ryder System Inc. — in Teresa Brauer's Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act suit. While she claimed her firing was retaliation for turning down the advances of supervisor Allen...

