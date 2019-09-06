Zicam Maker Hit With Patent Suit Over Nasal Spray Formula

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The maker of Zicam cold products has been hit with a patent infringement and trade secrets lawsuit alleging it pulled out of a deal to license a competitor’s static electricity technology, then used the formula in its own products anyway. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday, Somerville-based Trutek Corp. says it wants Bridgewater-based Matrixx Initiatives Inc. and its executives to turn over all profits it made from using Trutek’s electrostatic technology formulas for nasal allergy and infection relief. Trutek claims it was “irreparably damaged” due to Matrixx’s use of its proprietary information and is entitled to compensation,...

