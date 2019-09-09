Pa. High Court Fracking Trespass Case Has Drillers On Alert

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear oral argument Friday in a case that could inflame or ease legal headaches for oil and gas production companies, as the court weighs whether hydraulic fracturing is covered by a long-standing rule protecting drillers from certain underground trespass lawsuits. The court has agreed to determine how the "rule of capture," a 150-year-old legal doctrine that shields drillers from liability when a well taps oil and gas pockets that cross multiple properties, applies to fracking, after a lower court said the rule doesn't apply to fracking operations. That lower court ruling sets the Keystone State apart...

