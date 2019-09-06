High Court Rejects Bid To Stop PM Suspending Parliament

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 11:08 AM BST) -- The High Court in London rejected an attempt on Friday to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament for five weeks before Brexit, but said the ruling could go to appeal at the Supreme Court. The case was brought by businesswoman and anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who was told she can take her fight on appeal to the Supreme Court. (AP) Three senior judges, including Chief Justice Ian Burnett, ruled that Johnson’s plan to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament just before Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 is lawful. They said they would publish their written...

