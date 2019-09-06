Parliament's Upper House Signs Off Bill To Delay Brexit

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 4:07 PM BST) -- The upper house of Parliament gave its backing on Friday to a bill that requires Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if he cannot secure a withdrawal deal by Oct. 19 to ensure regulatory continuity. The bill left the House of Lords after passing successfully at 3.30 p.m. in an oral vote by peers. It is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law as early as Monday. The session of the Lords was adjourned after peers backed the measure, which has caused deep divisions among MPs. Approval was granted fairly swiftly by the Lords,...

