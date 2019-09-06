Online Retail Startup Raises $150M To Become Latest Unicorn

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Grove Collaborative, a San Francisco-based consumer goods startup that sells cleaning supplies and personal care products, said Friday that it has secured $150 million from a group of private investors co-led by Lone Pine Capital, General Atlantic and Glynn Capital. The Series D financing round increases Grove Collaborative’s total amount raised since its 2016 inception to more than $250 million and ups the company’s valuation to above $1 billion, according to a statement. That valuation makes the company a “unicorn,” which is a term for private companies valued at $1 billion or more. Other major “unicorns” of 2019 have included ride-hailing...

