Pa. Justices Urged To Reject Consumer Law Expansion

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A group of industry associations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in an amicus brief that accepting a loosened standard for proving deceptive conduct under the state’s consumer protection would lead to “an explosion of litigation” against businesses. The groups said in their Thursday brief that a Superior Court decision allowing companies to be sued under the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law without requiring proof of fraud or negligence threatened to create a flood of new lawsuits by dissatisfied customers. “This new strict liability cause of action based solely on allegations of ‘confusion’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS