Fintech Charter's Fate Still In Air After CSBS Suit Dismissal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has again succeeded in kicking the can down the road on a lawsuit challenging its authority to grant specialized national banking licenses to fintech firms, but the fate of the agency's fintech charter plans may depend on tackling those legal questions head-on, experts say. A D.C. federal judge sided with the OCC on Tuesday and threw out a case brought by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, or CSBS, that sought to shut down the fintech charter program the agency rolled out last year to give fintech firms an alternative to state-by-state licensing and...

