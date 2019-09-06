9 Firms To Guide 6 IPOs Eyeing Nearly $2.2B To Start Sept.

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Nine firms will steer six initial public offerings estimated to raise nearly $2.2 billion during the week of Sept. 9, representing the first wave of post-Labor Day IPOs ahead of what is shaping up to be a busy fall season. Teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub Inc., represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, is moving ahead with the largest deal in the queue, aiming to raise $1.2 billion if shares price at midpoint. In terms of industry, life sciences leads the way with three deals eyed for the coming week, topped by a potential $297 million IPO by 10x Genomics Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS