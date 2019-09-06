Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Decision Axing Garage Door Patent

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday invalidated part of a Chamberlain Group patent that was challenged by the maker of Ryobi garage door openers, upholding a decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The court summarily affirmed, without explanation, an April 2018 inter partes review decision from the PTAB finding Techtronic Industries had shown various claims in the patent are invalid because they are either anticipated or made obvious by earlier inventions. Chamberlain had argued, among other things, that the PTAB adopted a faulty interpretation of parts of the patent, which covers a system for helping to diagnose problems with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS